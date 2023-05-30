Paul Bunyan Playhouse season opens June 2 with 'SHOUT! The Mod Musical'

BEMIDJI — The Paul Bunyan Playhouse kicks off its season this week with "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" featuring songs made popular by girl groups of years gone by.

Five cast members, going by names of colors, will take the Chief Theater stage for the opener at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Subsequent performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on June 3, 8, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. on June 4 and 11.

“It’s an upbeat show, with songs everybody, well everybody from 30 up knows,” said Jim Williams, who is starting his seventh season as Playhouse director. “We had to explain to the cast what some of these references are. The music is pretty catchy, the kind you’d hear on vinyl classic records.”

“SHOUT! The Mod Musical” is an Off-Broadway revue by Phillip George and David Lowenstein featuring songs from the 1960s. It features five female singers who are called Orange, Blue, Green, Yellow and Red. The five actresses are Jenny Duncan, Kiley Silva, Carolyn Tachoir, Rachel Thompson and Sarah Weyrich.

“We cast them based on video submissions or if we saw them at an annual conference,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of singing, a lot of dancing. I thought it was a good starter for the season.”

The play takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom of the 1960s, with songs like “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Windy.”

Bemidji’s Kevin Cease will provide voice-over. Musical director Matt Salvo will play keyboards and direct the ensemble of Sarah Carlson on keyboard, Greg Gaston on percussion and Pat Riley on bass. The choreographer is Ben Seglin.

Williams is directing this play for the first time but said his role is minimal.

“I’m just there to tell people where to go,” he said. “Our musical director and our choreographer really are the mainstays in the production.”

The Playhouse does issue a warning that the play includes adult language and references to drug use, sexuality and domestic violence.

Season tickets, flex passes and individual show tickets are available online at thechieftheater.com or at the Chief Theater box office. Prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students for the first four shows. All tickets for the final production, "Elf the Musical," will be $27. Handling fees may apply.