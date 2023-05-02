99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Acoustofiddleto be featured at Open mic and CoffeeHouse event

AcousticFiddle WEB.jpg
Acoustofiddle members Jeff Menten and Paul Nye will play at an Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Headwaters Music and Arts.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:29 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

This month's featured performers will be Acoustofiddle, a duo formed of multi-instrumentalists Jeff Menten and Paul Nye, the group is self-described as “Funky Folk, Punky Polka, Cool Classical, Caffeinated Celtic, Grassy Blues and Gypsy Jazz.”

Menten plays violin and mandolin and has played professionally for over three decades and taught string instruments to students of all ages. Nye plays guitar, harmonica, banjo and dobro and has toured nationally with numerous touring groups and released six recordings of original music, a release said.

Together they share lead vocals and perform a variety of original songs and covers. As lifelong musicians, both have storied careers with their instruments including performing for a number of summers with the Akeley-based, Woodtick Musical Theater Band.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person and $7 for families.

