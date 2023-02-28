Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event set for March 3 at Headwaters

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic and CoffeeHouse offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, a release said.

This month's featured performer will be Antonio Arce, who moved to northern Minnesota about three and a half years ago with his wife and their seven rescued shih tzus.

Arce learned to play guitar when he was 11 years old from his father. The oldest son of a professional musician, they always had guitars at home. He remembers his father’s performances in Salta, Argentina, the city where Antonio was born. Learning guitar started as a practice but quickly formed into an obsession.

Although Antonio picked up the guitar very quickly he did not learn the names of the chords or the notes in either Spanish or English. Instead Antonio learned to play by ear something he still practices with his main repertoire Música Romantica (Romantic Music) in the genres of Boleros and Trova, the release said,

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set. Sign-up begins at 6:30 or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families.

Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

For more information, contact (218) 444-9845.