Open mic and CoffeeHouse event set at Headwaters

April Aylesworth will be this month's featured performer at Headwaters Music and Arts' Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 27, 2022 12:50 PM
BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

This month's featured performer will be April Aylesworth. She is an area songwriter and vocalist who grew up performing in Bemidji’s various music programs from the BHS show choir to the Paul Bunyan Playhouse. In 2019 she was a Bemidji Sings! finalist and went on to win first place at the 2019 Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition, a release.

Aylesworth enjoys collaborating with area musicians on a variety of recording projects, and when singing solo, she accompanies herself on acoustic guitar. Open mic attendees will get to hear her share a range of cover songs from folk to pop music, the release added.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person and $7 for families.

