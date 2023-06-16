Northwoods Writers Conference to host evening reading series

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference will be held from Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25, on the Bemidji State Campus.

An evening reading series will take place as part of the conference each evening at 7:30 p.m. in the gathering room of the American Indian Resource Center.

Free and open to the public, Tuesday will feature Keetje Kuipers (poetry) and Lia Purpura (nonfiction). Wednesday night will feature published author and MNWC writer Diane Wilson (fiction).

Visiting writers Heid Erdrich (poetry) and Sun Yung Shin (poetry) will present on Thursday while published author and MNWC writer Will Weaver (fiction) will visit Friday night.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil (poetry) and Ross Gay (poetry) will round off the reading series on Saturday evening.

Books will be for sale and a book signing will follow each reading. The reading series is free and open to the public. More information can be found at www.northwoodswriters.org.