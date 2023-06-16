Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods Writers Conference to host evening reading series

An evening reading series will take place as part of the conference at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 20, to Saturday, June 24, in the gathering room of the American Indian Resource Center.

Paisley Rekdal reads from her book "The Broken Country" at BSU's American Indian Resource Center during the first day of the Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference Reading Series in 2018.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:47 AM

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference will be held from Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25, on the Bemidji State Campus.

An evening reading series will take place as part of the conference each evening at 7:30 p.m. in the gathering room of the American Indian Resource Center.

Free and open to the public, Tuesday will feature Keetje Kuipers (poetry) and Lia Purpura (nonfiction). Wednesday night will feature published author and MNWC writer Diane Wilson (fiction).

Visiting writers Heid Erdrich (poetry) and Sun Yung Shin (poetry) will present on Thursday while published author and MNWC writer Will Weaver (fiction) will visit Friday night.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil (poetry) and Ross Gay (poetry) will round off the reading series on Saturday evening.

Books will be for sale and a book signing will follow each reading. The reading series is free and open to the public. More information can be found at www.northwoodswriters.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
