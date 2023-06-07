NELL to host folk singer-songwriter duo 'Curtis and Loretta'

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning continues with a concert featuring folk singer-songwriter duo "Curtis and Loretta" at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Bagley American Legion, 112 Main Ave. N.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

"Curtis and Loretta are a folk singer-songwriter duo, guided by their love of good songs and inspired by the stories of people they have met in their over 40 years of touring," a release said. "Weaving together soaring harmonies with a wild menagerie of instruments that includes guitars, harp, mandocello, banjo, ukulele, kazoo, harmonica, and percussion, the duo perform traditionally-inspired originals with humor and heart."

The duo has been awarded several grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and named “Best Acoustic Performers of the Twin Cities” by City Pages.