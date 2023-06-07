99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

NELL to host folk singer-songwriter duo 'Curtis and Loretta'

Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning continues with a concert featuring folk singer-songwriter duo "Curtis and Loretta" at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Bagley American Legion, 112 Main Ave. N.

060723.N.BP.SUMMERCONCERT Curtis and Loretta.jpg
Folk singer-songwriter duo "Curtis and Loretta" will perform at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Bagley American Legion.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:58 PM

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning continues with a concert featuring folk singer-songwriter duo "Curtis and Loretta" at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Bagley American Legion, 112 Main Ave. N.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

"Curtis and Loretta are a folk singer-songwriter duo, guided by their love of good songs and inspired by the stories of people they have met in their over 40 years of touring," a release said. "Weaving together soaring harmonies with a wild menagerie of instruments that includes guitars, harp, mandocello, banjo, ukulele, kazoo, harmonica, and percussion, the duo perform traditionally-inspired originals with humor and heart."

The duo has been awarded several grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and named “Best Acoustic Performers of the Twin Cities” by City Pages.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
021523.N.BP.VALENTINESDANCE - 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dancing held each Friday night at the Bemidji Eagles Club
June 07, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
040823.N.BP.HELLZAPOPPIN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hellzapoppin traveling circus freakshow comes to the Sanford Center June 22-24
June 07, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Teddy bear toss.jpg
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado