Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Mother's Day gift-making class for kids set for May 13

Watermark Art Center will hold a multi-project afternoon of artsy Mother's Day gift-making for children ages 6 and older from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

m day 2023.jpg
A children's Mother's Day gift-making class is set for May 13 at Watermark.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:50 AM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold a multi-project afternoon of artsy Mother's Day gift-making for children ages 6 and older from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Parents are welcome to drop off their children or stay and create with them.

The cost per member child is $16 and $19 for non-member children. Register and pay online at watermarkartcenter.org/product/mothers-day-makers-workshop.

For more information, call (218)-444-7570.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2023 middle school.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Student art show opens May 5 at Watermark Art Center
May 02, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
AcousticFiddle WEB.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Acoustofiddleto be featured at Open mic and CoffeeHouse event
May 02, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.LETTERS 1.jpg
Prep
5 Bemidji High School athletes sign with college programs across the Midwest
May 05, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
050722.N.BP.MMIWWALK - 13.jpg
Local
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women walk/run set for May 5
May 02, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance web art.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance to host construction expo
May 05, 2023 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report