Mother's Day gift-making class for kids set for May 13

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold a multi-project afternoon of artsy Mother's Day gift-making for children ages 6 and older from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Parents are welcome to drop off their children or stay and create with them.

The cost per member child is $16 and $19 for non-member children. Register and pay online at watermarkartcenter.org/product/mothers-day-makers-workshop.

For more information, call (218)-444-7570.