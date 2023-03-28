99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monroe Crossing to perform for fundraising event

Headwaters Music and Arts is set to host Bemidji bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing for a fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Historic Chief Theater.

Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:37 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host Bemidji bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing for a fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Historic Chief Theater.

"Named in honor of Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, and heartfelt originals," a release said. "For over 20 years this Minnesota-based band has entertained audiences throughout the United States, Canada and Europe."

Opening for the band will be Headwaters and Friends, a lineup of instructors and students.

Headwaters and Friends is an ever-changing lineup of musicians from the Headwaters community. Taking the stage this year will be Dane and Julia Anderson, Wendy and Morgan Mellema, Sawyer Corcoran, Casey Rasmussen and Vincent Noble, the release said.

Tickets cost $30 each and are available for purchase at Headwaters Music and Arts, by calling (218) 444-5606, or online at headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Admission is open seating and advanced ticket purchase is recommended. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to become a sponsor for the event.

Proceeds support the Headwaters Scholarship Program to help reduce student tuition based on financial need.

