Monika Lawrence's 'Clearwater Creatives' photo exhibit on display at Fosston Library

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative invites the public to view the exhibit "Clearwater Creatives" by Monika Lawrence on display through May 17 at the Fosston Library and Arts Center, 403 N Foss Ave.

Monika Lawrence
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:02 PM

FOSSTON — The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative invites the public to view the exhibit "Clearwater Creatives" by Monika Lawrence on display at the Fosston Library and Arts Center, 403 N Foss Ave.

Lawrence began exploring photography when she bought her first Canon film camera in Germany in the mid-1990s and started taking photo classes on the weekend in Berlin.

Covering Minnesota through photos has helped her feel more at home in her new country. She’s seen it all — from photographing late-night bat catching, to a specialized skull taxidermist, to capturing sensitive stories from within the opioid epidemic, a release said.

“I really love working as a photojournalist,” she said, explaining that the photography and photojournalism industry is an ever-evolving field. “You grow with your challenges.”

Lawrence’s work focuses primarily on people, but also on the intersection of environmental landscapes, wildlife and environmental issues.

This exhibit will be available for viewing through May 17.

"We also celebrate the life of Don Nordlund of Shevlin who was responsible for starting the Photo Club five years ago as well as taking thousands of wedding photos over the years," the release said.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
