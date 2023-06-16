Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mississippi Music's 7th season kicks off with Lost Walleye Orchestra

The first show of Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront's seventh season brought out hundreds of attendees for a performance by the Lost Walleye Orchestra.

061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 2.jpg
Hundreds of attendees gather near Paul Bunyan Park for the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Madelyn Haasken
By Madelyn Haasken
Today at 10:02 AM

Concerts continue each Wednesday through Aug. 23, shows begin at 6 p.m. each evening at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.

Here's a look at the series lineup:

  • June 21: Sam Miltich and Charmin Michelle
  • July 12: Rich Mattson and the Northstars
  • July 19: Magic Castles
  • July 26: Colleen Myhre
  • Aug. 9: Jillian Rae
  • Aug. 16: The Hooten Hollers
  • Aug. 23: Known Only Locally and Friends
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 4.jpg
Attendees dance to a song from the Lost Walleye Orchestra during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 6.jpg
Members of the Lost Walleye Orchestra perform a song during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 3.jpg
Attendees gather on land and water at the shore of Lake Bemidji for the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 1.jpg
The Lost Walleye Orchestra performs during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 5.jpg
Attendees listen to the Lost Walleye Orchestra during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Madelyn Haasken
By Madelyn Haasken
Madelyn Haasken is the multimedia editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a 2020 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Mass Communication, with minors in writing and design. In her free time, she likes watching hockey, doing crossword puzzles and being outside.
