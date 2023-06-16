Mississippi Music's 7th season kicks off with Lost Walleye Orchestra

BEMIDJI — The first show of Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront's seventh season brought out hundreds of attendees for a performance by the Lost Walleye Orchestra.

Concerts continue each Wednesday through Aug. 23, shows begin at 6 p.m. each evening at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.

Here's a look at the series lineup:



June 21: Sam Miltich and Charmin Michelle

July 12: Rich Mattson and the Northstars

July 19: Magic Castles

July 26: Colleen Myhre

Aug. 9: Jillian Rae

Aug. 16: The Hooten Hollers

The Hooten Hollers Aug. 23: Known Only Locally and Friends

Attendees dance to a song from the Lost Walleye Orchestra during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Members of the Lost Walleye Orchestra perform a song during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees gather on land and water at the shore of Lake Bemidji for the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lost Walleye Orchestra performs during the first Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront show of the season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer