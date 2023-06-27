Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Mask and Rose Theater to host youth theater program

The Mask and Rose Theater in Puposky will host a theater and ecology summer experience for youths in grades 3-12 from July 11-21.

Mask and Rose Theater
The Mask and Rose Women's Theater is located in Puposky.
Today at 9:50 AM

PUPOSKY — The Mask and Rose Women's Theater in Puposky will host a theater and ecology summer experience for youths in grades 3-12 from July 11-21.

The program will also feature a musical production of the play, "To Save the Planet."

Auditions for lead roles in the play will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30. Those interested should prepare a short monologue and one song with accompaniment or a capella.

Call (218) 760-2211 or email maskrose57@gmail.com for an audition time. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on July 22 and at 3 p.m. on July 23.

Registration for the youth experience is open, and there is no cost. More information is available online at maskrose.com.

What To Read Next
Jolly Pops.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Jolly Pops children's concerts set for July 1 in Blackduck, Bemidji
June 27, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
4389860+piano-2827044_960_720.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pianist Matthew Lorenz to perform at First Lutheran Church
June 26, 2023 09:45 AM
062123.E.PRE.PRACB.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band opens Sounds of Spirit Lake
June 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Cannabis legislation to be discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 26, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
060323.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Cory Nelson.jpg
Sports
Bemidji Speedway postpones Kids Night, reveals top point getters
June 26, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FYI-softshell-turtles.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Softshell turtles are interesting, somewhat secretive creatures
June 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Bagley Farmers Market 1.jpg
Community
Bagley Farmers Market season kicks off July 7
June 23, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report