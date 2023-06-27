Mask and Rose Theater to host youth theater program

PUPOSKY — The Mask and Rose Women's Theater in Puposky will host a theater and ecology summer experience for youths in grades 3-12 from July 11-21.

The program will also feature a musical production of the play, "To Save the Planet."

Auditions for lead roles in the play will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30. Those interested should prepare a short monologue and one song with accompaniment or a capella.

Call (218) 760-2211 or email maskrose57@gmail.com for an audition time. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on July 22 and at 3 p.m. on July 23.

Registration for the youth experience is open, and there is no cost. More information is available online at maskrose.com.