Mask and Rose Theater accepting musical scholarship applications

Today at 8:00 AM

PUPOSKY — The Mask and Rose Theater in Puposky is now accepting applications for two $1,000 musical scholarships that will be awarded to up-and-coming female musicians as part of the fourth Sister Song Celebration Concert.

The scholarship can be used for music lessons, recording sessions, website creation or whatever furthers the artist’s musical growth, a release said. The scholarships have been generously donated by Bemidji High School graduate Gerry Cardinal III and his wife, Lena Yoo.

Applications can be obtained by emailing maskrose57@gmail.com and an audition will be also required, the release said. Auditions will be held between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Wild Rose Theater or with an online submission.

The Sister Song Celebration Concert is set for 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, on the rural stage at Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space, with a community potluck to follow. The scholarship winners will also be featured at the concert with other local female musicians.

For more information on the concert and other events, follow the Mask and Rose Theater or Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space Facebook pages.

For further information or to get an application, contact Cate at maskrose57@gmail.com.

