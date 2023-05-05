M.E. Fuller's exhibit 'Out of My Hands' opens May 12 at Watermark

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host an opening reception for M.E. Fuller's exhibit "Out of My Hands" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Fuller describes herself as a "contemporary artist" who works primarily on canvas and paper using acrylics, watercolor and mixed media. Her most recent works depict abstract and energetic landscapes and mindscapes.

"A storyteller by nature, I discovered the worlds inside of me could be brought forward in the most honest and simple forms," a release said. "An overthinker, I revel in the state of mindlessness that lets me tell true things without edits, thoughts or words. It’s not in my head, but out of my hands, that these images emerge."

A slideshow of her work will be available online after the opening at watermarkartcenter.org/out-of-my-hands-m-e-fuller-painter.

For more information and class registration visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218)-444-7570.