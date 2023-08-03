Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Local songwriters to be showcased at Aug. 9 LoonBird Cafe event

Local songwriters will be on the menu once again when the second LoonBird Cafe pop-up event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Table for 7.

Local songwriters, pictured clockwise from left, Charlie Wagner, Lisa Mattson, Caige Jambor and Annalise Aakhus will perform during a LoonBird Cafe pop-up event set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Table for 7.
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Today at 11:22 AM

BEMIDJI — Local songwriters will be on the menu once again when the second LoonBird Cafe pop-up event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Table for 7.

The first LoonBird Cafe on May 3 was so popular that people were turned away by phone and at the door. Organizer Mary Overlie said some spots are still available for next week’s event, but she expects another full house.

“It really did go according to the picture I had in my head,” Overlie said. “This event was designed for people who really want to listen and want that connection and that intimacy in terms of the story. I think it really hit its mark. The kind of people who came were the ones we were hoping would find it.”

She said although the event ended at 8 p.m., the songwriters were busy long after that as they visited with audience members.

“There were so many people who found a connection and wanted to chat more,” Overlie said. “Some new connections were made … which I always feel is a great sign.”

Lisa Mattson, a music teacher at Aurora Waasakone charter school, was one of four songwriters who performed at the first LoonBird Cafe. She will be back next week with all new music. Joining her will be first-timers Annalise Aakhus, Caige Jambor and Charley Wagner.

Lisa Mattson
Aakhus is a church choir director and teacher at Headwaters Music and Arts.

“One of the things I think people really enjoy about Annalise is just the power that she brings in her voice, and the passion and the rhythm,” Overlie said. “She’s a really soulful, pop singer. I don’t think people really know her as a writer.”

Annalise Aakhus
Jambor also is well-known in the Bemidji area for his music.

“He brings such a different sound as a songwriter in Bemidji,” Overlie said. “There’s this kind of rock-y, pop-y edge to his lyrics and the way he plays.”

Caige Jambor
Wagner works as an arborist by day and has performed with his mother at various locations in the area.

“I’m just so excited for Charley’s music,” Overlie said. “He’s had such a seasoned life, and it comes through in his lyricism so clearly. By day, he’s up in trees thinking about stuff. He comes from a very musical family. His friends describe him as a cross between Eddie Vedder and Neko Case. He has a strong, baritone voice, but his lyrics are really tender and insightful.”

Charley Wagner
The event is open to the public. There is no admission charge; attendees can order from the Table for 7 menu and there will be tip jars for the musicians. Call (218) 444-2586 to make reservations.

The next two LoonBird Cafe events are scheduled for Nov. 1 and Jan. 24, 2024.

