Little Bobby tops blues charts with 'God Made Me Blue' album release

MCINTOSH, Minn. — For blues musician Robert Houle III, or Little Bobby, music always ran in the family.

Born in Red Lake, Little Bobby grew up surrounded by music. With his father, “Big Bobby," grandfather Robert Houle — a Minnesota Music Hall of Famer — and extended family being musically inclined, Houle was a natural when picking up his first instrument: a set of drums from his aunt and uncle.

Soon, however, his musical interest would shift to the guitar thanks to inspiration from Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

“It wasn’t something I had to go out and try,” Houle said. “It’s just natural for me and it always has been.”

As though it were meant to be, Houle’s musical talent and dedication would eventually place him on several top blues charts. His most recent album, “God Made Me Blue,” is no exception.

With eight original songs written by Houle, the album contains a mixture of blues, rock, country and R&B tracks. Not only is Houle the lead guitarist, but he also does vocals on select tracks as well as playing bass, drums and piano.

According to a release, “God Made Me Blue” entered the Roots Music Report charts at No. 28 for the Top 50 Blues Albums and No. 17 for the Top 50 Contemporary Blues Albums. It held these positions for two weeks before moving to No. 6 and No. 3 respectively as of Dec. 19.

As of Monday, his song “Hold On” also topped the lists of Top 50 Blues Songs and Top 50 Contemporary Blues Songs. Almost all songs from the album placed on at least one of these lists. “God Made Me Blue” also won Album of the Week on the Bear Blues Show and ranked No. 37 on the Top 40 Most Played Albums.

The release added that Houle’s music has played on around 1,700 blues radio stations all over the world since the album was released earlier this year. These include the Blues Odyssey in Washington, the Mayflower Hills Blues show in Maine and Sittin’ At The Crossroads in Louisiana.

Beyond the United States, he has been featured on the Black and Blues Show in the Netherlands, the Monster Blues and Bear Blues Shows in the United Kingdom and the Sunday Morning Hangover Cure in Canada.

Landing the gig

Houle credits his childhood experiences for allowing him to “fall into” the music world, particularly encouragement from his aunt and uncle.

“They were always saying ‘listen to the blues’ when I was growing up. I was like ‘I don’t want to hear that crap,’” he recalled with a laugh.

Houle would have a change of heart, however, and heeded this advice during a stay in prison in his 20s, during which a prison mate overheard him singing and playing the guitar in his cell.

“He was like ‘when you get out, you should start doing the blues,’” Houle said. “I remember thinking ‘I don’t care if I’m going to be broke. I’m going to play music and I’m not coming back to this place.’”

Houle released his first compact disc, “Before the Storm” in 2005. Later that year, he performed at his first-ever live gig in his hometown of Thief River Falls opening for guitarist and singer Buddy Guy.

From that moment onward, Houle was hooked.

He would go on to produce a handful of other albums and perform during various concerts and tours. In 2009, he notably joined forces with singer Nora Jean Bruso to perform at the RAWA Blues Festival in Poland and at the Chicago Blues Festival. The Chicago Sun-Times rated the pair as the No. 1 band to see at the time, the release added.

Robert Houle was 12 years old when he learned the guitar, “It’s just natural for me and it always has been," he said. YouTube screenshot

Keeping the blues alive

Houle has certainly made a name for himself since his start in the music scene.

“I can walk into any club in Memphis, down south in Mississippi. They’ll holler my name when I walk in the door,” Houle said. “I feel really blessed.”

The most rewarding part of the job for Houle comes when the world plays his songs and is recognized from his current home base of McIntosh, where he owns Little Bobby’s Bar and Grill. The building operates as a live music venue that also houses Houle’s recording studio, Untouchable Productions.

“I wish that some more of these clubs would come out of COVID with live music because live music is dying up here,” Houle said regarding northern Minnesota. “There aren’t a lot of places out there and there aren’t too many real musicians anymore who will just drop their day job to do this, and it’s not easy. You have to sell CDs and T-shirts and play gigs to keep eating.”

Little Bobby's Bar and Grill is located at 295 SW Cleveland Ave. in McIntosh. Contributed

The inside of Little Bobby's Bar and Grill in McIntosh operates as a live music venue that also houses Robert Houle’s recording studio, Untouchable Productions. Contributed

With hopes to keep live music thriving, Houle appreciates the opportunity to give back to his community, especially at local schools where he speaks with classes about the blues.

In talks with students, he advises, “If you’re going to be a musician, get an education if you can unless you really love music that much that you’re going to do it no matter what.”

In his own experience, Houle knows he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be in terms of career.

“I think I’ll be alright,” Houle left off. “I’m in control of my own destiny right now, so I’m not going to drop (music) even 10 years from now.”

“God Made Me Blue” is available on the Little Bobby Music YouTube channel and various streaming platforms.

Little Bobby will also perform alongside Allen Kirk, a Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame inductee, starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at LogJammerz Bar and Grill in Cass Lake.