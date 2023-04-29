99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater

Historic Chief Theater
The Chief Theater is located at 314 Beltrami Avenue Northwest in downtown Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo
Today at 1:32 PM

BEMIDJI — Kitchi Boogie will perform a fundraising concert for the Historic Chief Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The funds raised from this concert will be used in the ongoing renovation and maintenance of the Historic Chief Theater. Tickets will be $5 when purchased in advance and $10 at the door.

Kitchi Boogie is a four-piece roots rock-funk jam band out of Pennington. Their self-titled debut in 2014 was followed by a live CD in 2019 and the 2021 release of “Air-Conditioned Fish House.”

The group describes itself as a roots rock-funk jam band. Its featured members are “Papa Steve” Ross on bass, Shane Corning on guitar and vocals, Jason Dowell on guitar and vocals, and Doug Quance on drums, vocals and percussion.

Kitchi Boogie (1).jpg
Kitchi Boogie band members (from left) are Steve Ross, Doug Quance, Jason Dowell, and Shane Corning.
Contributed

The band will play brand-new music, long-time fan favorites, originals and covers done the Kitchi Boogie way.

More band information is available online at KitchiBoogie.com and all social media. Purchase tickets online at kitchiboogie.com or thechieftheater.com.

The 800-seat Chief Theatre, the primary movie theater in downtown Bemidji, opened in 1937 and operated until 1991. In 1992, it became the home of the Paul Bunyan Playhouse.

A Chief Theater fundraiser held in March 2016 featured screenings of the films Roman Holiday and Gone with the Wind, their success inspired the theater’s board members to host more movie nights and through a grant from the George W. Neilson Foundation, they bought new projection equipment, a screen, lighting and sound equipment, which was installed in August 2016.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
