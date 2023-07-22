It's time to rock with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2023-24 season with a rousing Summer Pops concert featuring rock violinist Aaron Meyer and pianist Jean-Pierre Garau at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in the Bemidji High School Auditorium.

The program will include “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen” and “Let It Be” by the Beatles.

The orchestra also will perform some patriotic favorites, including a salute to our Armed Forces, as well as some movie tunes and a medley of music from the Eagles (“Heartache Tonight,” “Desperado” and “Hotel California”).

Meyer will arrive in Bemidji early to work with local students. On Friday, July 27, he will hold a special class with students who will be playing with the BSO in the concert on one of the pieces that was arranged especially with student parts.

“One of Aaron's main passions is music education,” said BSO Music Director Beverly Everett. “This piece, which contains ‘Ode to Joy’ and goes into a Led Zeppelin song called ‘Kashmir,’ will feature area students who have signed up to play.”

Everett met Meyer in 2012 and has performed with him and his band several times. She played the organ in one of Meyer’s holiday concerts in his hometown of Portland, Ore.

Aaron Meyer will be making his third appearance with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. He joined the BSO for its holiday concert in 2015. Contributed

“He is a great colleague and friend and someone I treasure,” said Everett, who has brought Meyer to Bemidji to perform with the BSO two other times. “The last time Aaron performed in Bemidji was for our holiday concerts in December 2015. At that time, Aaron and the amazing guitarist Tim Ellis joined the BSO to present that concert.

"Just a few months later, just after his 60th birthday, Tim passed away from cancer. His death was an enormous blow to all who knew him and especially to his musical partner Aaron.”

Meyer and Garau, also from Portland, have composed and performed together many times. They will be featured on “Let It Be” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and some of their original compositions like “The Compass” and “The Bounty.”

Aaron Meyer, left, will be joined by pianist Jean-Pierre Garau at the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra's Summer Pops concert on Saturday, July 29. Contributed

“It is my hope that we will pack the auditorium that evening with music fans of all ages,” Everett said. “There is truly something for everyone at this concert.”

Single tickets are available at Lueken’s Village Foods, online at bemidjisymphony.org , and at the door. Tickets are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for college students. All students under 18 are free. Season ticket packages will also be available for purchase that evening.

The season, titled “A Love Song … that no one else can hear,” will continue with concerts scheduled for Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 5, Feb. 18, March 24 and April 28.

New Concertmaster

The BSO has hired Eric Olson as Concertmaster. Olson is an Assistant Professor of Music at Bemidji State University and also serves as Executive Director of the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra. He enjoys a musical career encompassing performance, teaching and management.

Eric Olson has been hired as Concertmaster for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. Contributed

Olson performs around the world and has won awards including first prize in the Artistic Ambassador Competition (sponsored by the Minnesota Music Teachers Association), various performance fellowships, teaching assistantships and numerous grants to fund musical activities.

Olson holds Violin Performance degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Minnesota, a Music Theory degree from Michigan State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Temple University in Philadelphia. He lives in Bemidji with his wife, Jennifer.