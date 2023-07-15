Hundreds gather at Library Park for Bemidji's 55th Watermark Art Festival

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of art lovers came together on Saturday at Library Park near downtown Bemidji to kick off the 55th Watermark Art Festival.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to browse and purchase art from local artists, hear live music, make children's crafts, participate in minnow races and more.

The festival hosts more than 100 vendors, selling everything from hand-crafted wood items, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, photography, metalworking, greeting cards, homemade preserves, soaps, stained glass, original paintings, garden art and more.

Most of the vendor booths are located at Library Park, with other attractions such as live music, food trucks and crafts across the street at the Watermark Art Center grounds.

The festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Attendees check out the Lakes Area Pottery booth at Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees check out a photography booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

An attendee chats with a vendor at a pottery booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Eventgoers look through prints at a photography booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Local musician Brock Beaulieu performs during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, near Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees browse glass pieces at a booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees look at wooden pieces at a booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer