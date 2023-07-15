Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hundreds gather at Library Park for Bemidji's 55th Watermark Art Festival

071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 6.jpg
Eventgoers browse items at a booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:24 PM

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of art lovers came together on Saturday at Library Park near downtown Bemidji to kick off the 55th Watermark Art Festival.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to browse and purchase art from local artists, hear live music, make children's crafts, participate in minnow races and more.

The festival hosts more than 100 vendors, selling everything from hand-crafted wood items, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, photography, metalworking, greeting cards, homemade preserves, soaps, stained glass, original paintings, garden art and more.

Most of the vendor booths are located at Library Park, with other attractions such as live music, food trucks and crafts across the street at the Watermark Art Center grounds.

The festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 1.jpg
Attendees check out the Lakes Area Pottery booth at Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 3.jpg
Attendees check out a photography booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 5.jpg
An attendee chats with a vendor at a pottery booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 2.jpg
Eventgoers look through prints at a photography booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 10.jpg
Local musician Brock Beaulieu performs during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, near Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 4.jpg
Attendees browse glass pieces at a booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 8.jpg
Attendees look at wooden pieces at a booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 7.jpg
Attendees check out a soap booth during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Library Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

