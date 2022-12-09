SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Holiday festivities planned for Dec. 16-17 at Headwaters, Watermark

The Watermark Art Center is joining the Anishinaabe Artisan Market and Headwaters School of Music and the Arts for a special weekend of holiday festivities on Dec. 16-17.

Watermark Art Center
Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave N. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 11:43 AM
BEMIDJI — The Watermark Art Center is joining the Anishinaabe Artisan Market and Headwaters School of Music and the Arts for a special weekend of holiday festivities on Dec. 16-17.

Watermark galleries and SHOP 505 will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, for a day of shopping featuring extended hours for the Holiday Night Market until 7 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy holiday music, hot cider and treats from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., a release said.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, families are invited to drop in at Watermark’s Make-and-Take holiday family activity tables from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three holiday-themed projects will be available for children of all ages.

There is no charge for either of these events and they are open to the public.

The Anishinaabe Artisan Market Holiday Sale at the historic Carnegie Library will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, featuring 15 local artists showcasing a vast array of artistic styles and mediums: homemade soaps, beadwork, candles, acrylic paintings, dish towels, and woodland-style Ojibwe paintings and more, the release said.

Headwaters Music and Arts will feature the Headwaters Bell Choir performing at 7 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday the First City Singers will present an afternoon of caroling starting at 1 p.m. with an indoor performance at Headwaters followed by a performance at 2 p.m. at Watermark. At 6 p.m., the young musicians of Headwaters Rock Band will close out the event with a special holiday performance.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided at each performance at Headwaters.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, contact (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
