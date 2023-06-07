99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hellzapoppin traveling circus freakshow comes to the Sanford Center June 22-24

The Sanford Center is set to host Hellzapoppin: The World-Famous Traveling Circus Freakshow on June 22-24 as part of the group's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour.”

040823.N.BP.HELLZAPOPPIN.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:59 AM

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center is set to host Hellzapoppin: The World-Famous Traveling Circus Freakshow on June 22-24 as part of the group's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour.”

"Thrill seekers won't believe what they are about to witness," a release said. "Brought to you by the mischievous ringleader and producer, Bryce 'the Govna' Graves and headlining the show is the world’s most interesting half-man Mr. Short E Dangerously."

Attendees will witness one of the most heavily tattooed men in the world and Guinness World Record holder, the Lizard Man, the release said. Also featured will be sword-swallowing sideshow stunt woman Willow Lauren and award-winning juggler Lucian Fuller.

Hellzapoppin is the world’s largest touring circus sideshow and the group has performed more than 3,000 shows in 16 countries throughout its 15 years of touring.

On each day of performances, an all-ages show will be held at 3 p.m. followed by an 18 years and older show at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

