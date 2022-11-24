Headwaters to hold Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event Dec. 2

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host the last Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event of the year at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

This month's featured act is newly formed group, The Swivets, which includes Casey Rasmussen, NikkieLee Nolden and Lisa Dixon.

"The group formed after Nolden and Dixon met while preparing to instruct at this summer's Headwaters Rock Band Bootcamp," a release said. "Co-instructor Casey overheard their need for a drummer, and the rest is history. The three have bonded quickly over their shared love of big swelling harmonies and emotionally charged lyrics."

All three are teachers in the Bemidji area and work as music instructors at Headwaters teaching private music lessons, the release added.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10 to 15-minute set.

Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com.