Headwaters to hold 'Love, Peace, Instructor Showcase' Feb. 11

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will celebrate the talents of its instructors during the annual instructor showcase set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

One of Headwaters' more popular annual events, this year's theme is Peace, Love, Headwaters.

"With one-on-one music lessons as well as music, art and pottery classes happening every day of the week, it feels like Headwaters instructors are really in the groove," a release said. "The Peace, Love, Headwaters Instructor Showcase will be an informal and sweet evening of music and art celebrating the instructors, their hard work and their individual talents."

Coming from a variety of musical and artistic backgrounds and the evening's performances and display will be as varied as the instructor's talents, the release said.

Audience members can expect an evening of blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical and contemporary music performed on guitar, banjo, violin, cello, piano, sax, trombone and trumpet as well as some great vocals while work from Headwaters' art instructors will be on display.

Admission is $10, $5 for ages 18 and younger, with all funds going toward Headwaters' scholarship fund. For more information and tickets call (218) 444-5606 or visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org .