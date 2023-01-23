Headwaters to feature mudsong at Open Mic and CoffeeHouse Feb. 3

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic and CoffeeHouse offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, a release said.

This month's featured group will be mudsong, a Bemidji-based band composed of Craig Haugen, Pete McDonnell, Mary Overlie and Dan Schnackenberg.

"For the past decade, mudsong has been crafting original, tale-length concerts that sound the heartache and hallelujah of breaking human hearts," the release said. "The musicians meet at the intersection of rock, funk, jazz and soul and call the Northwoods home."

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set. Sign-up begins at 6:30 or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families.

Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

For more information, contact (218) 444-9845.