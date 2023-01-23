STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters to feature mudsong at Open Mic and CoffeeHouse Feb. 3

Mudsong.jpg
The band mudsong will be the featured performers at Headwaters Music and Arts' Open Mic and CoffeeHouse set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 23, 2023 12:24 PM
BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic and CoffeeHouse offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, a release said.

This month's featured group will be mudsong, a Bemidji-based band composed of Craig Haugen, Pete McDonnell, Mary Overlie and Dan Schnackenberg.

"For the past decade, mudsong has been crafting original, tale-length concerts that sound the heartache and hallelujah of breaking human hearts," the release said. "The musicians meet at the intersection of rock, funk, jazz and soul and call the Northwoods home."

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set. Sign-up begins at 6:30 or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families.

Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

For more information, contact (218) 444-9845.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
