Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts is seeking amateur singers to take part in Bemidji Sings! annual vocal competition, which celebrates the musical talents of youth and adults who live, work or attend school in Bemidji.

Singers interested in taking part must register to audition by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Auditions take place on June 10 and 11, and the Bemidji Sings! competition will be held on Sept. 8.

Age divisions are 13-20, 21 and older, and new this year Bemidji Sings! will feature a 9-12 age division.

Singers will perform one song during the auditions and will be evaluated based on their vocal skills, presentation skills, audience response and the judge's overall impression. Only individual contestants are eligible — no multiple singers or additional instruments may be used, a release said.

Up to seven singers from each age division will be chosen to perform at the Bemidji Sings! vocal competition. The first and second place winner from both the 13-20 and 21+ division will move onto the statewide Minnesota Sings competition, held in October in Fairmont, Minn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those in the 9-12 age division will compete locally but are not eligible to compete at the Minnesota Sings competition.

To register for auditions, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. For more information or to learn how to become a Bemidji Sings! sponsor, contact Headwaters at (218) 444-5606 or info@headwatersmusicandarts.org.