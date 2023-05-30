Headwaters open mic, CoffeeHouse event set for June 2

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The Bemidji Bog Trotters will be the featured group of the evening, the band puts their twist on folk music from around the world, proving that accordion and guitar can peacefully coexist.

Jeff Anderson on the accordion and Jay Forney on guitar began playing together after meeting and discovering a shared interest in Celtic music while at a Monroe Crossing concert in 2015. Since then, they have evolved, adding to their repertoire a variety of ethnic folk music including Tex-Mex, Cajun/Zydeco, Scandinavian, and Klezmer, a release said.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

Coffee and treats are available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person and $7 for families.