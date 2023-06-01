99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Headwaters Music and Arts to offer Suzuki camps

Headwaters Music and Arts will host two camps focused on the Suzuki method for young violinists beginning Monday, June 19, at Headwaters. Registration is due June 14.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:29 AM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host two camps focused on the Suzuki method for young violinists beginning Monday, June 19, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

A short day camp will be held June 19-23 and will be led by Suzuki-trained Headwaters instructor Julia Anderson and assisted by instructor Chloe Knott.

The Suzuki Jump Start Camp will be an introduction to violin for ages 4-13 focusing on beginning skills using the Suzuki method, held daily from 9 a.m. to noon and will include games and crafts along with violin practicing and playing.

This camp uses Suzuki's “Mother Tongue” approach to teaching music which builds on the principles of language acquisition, those principles include an early beginning, listening, loving encouragement, parental support, constant repetition, learning with other children and then learning to read (Laurie Niles, editor violinist.com).

For violin players with a bit more experience Headwaters will offer Suzuki Step Up Camp for ages 5-16 with one year of playing experience. This week-long camp will be held daily from 2 to 5 p.m. June 19-23.

Beginners to early intermediate players will have the opportunity to take a step forward, practice their skills through playing with others and learn to play by ear.

The cost to attend either program is $200 per participant. Violin rental is included in the program courtesy of Schmitt Music Company.

Headwaters offers several scholarship and grant options for all of its youth programming. Registration deadline and full payment are due June 14.

Register and find out more at HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
