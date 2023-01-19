STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Headwaters Music and Arts to offer intro to ceramics class for adults

Headwaters Music and Arts will host an intro to ceramics class series for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 2 through March 23, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

DSC01373 handbuilding.jpg
Headwaters will host an intro to ceramics class series for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 2 through March 23.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 19, 2023 11:30 AM
BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an intro to ceramics class series for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 2 through March 23, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The eight-week introductory course will be led by sculptor and artist Timothy Johnston and will explore the different ceramic processes involved with pottery and sculpture, a release said.

The workshop will concentrate on various hand building techniques with a deep dive into clay and glaze, what they actually are and how to use them. This workshop is for adults interested in advancing their knowledge of clay and sculpture.

Johnston is an art instructor with experience in ceramics, plaster, mold making, painting and printmaking. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bemidji State University in 2012, has been teaching arts at Headwaters since 2022, and is currently the lead teacher for its 3-6 grade art club, the release said.

“I believe that students are capable of doing great work at any age and my job is to inspire and empower them to think and work like artists while working alongside peers," Johnston said in the release. "I challenge students to try new things and to achieve what they thought they couldn't."

The cost to participate is $200 per person or $180 for Headwaters members. For more information and to register, contact (218) 444-5606 or visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
