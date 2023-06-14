Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Headwaters Music and Arts to offer Fiddle Camp June 26-30

DSC00856.JPG
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:06 AM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host a Fiddle Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26-30, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The camp is for all string players ages 8 to adult with at least one year of experience. Guitar, fiddle, cello, bass, ukulele, banjo and mandolin players are all welcome. This year’s camp also welcomes players of the tin whistle.

Participants will get to jam with instructors Brian Miller, Mary Vanorny, Eric Carlson, Carrie Dlutkowski, and Sawyer Corcoran during both small and large group sessions.

Campers will showcase all their hard work with a public show on Friday, June 30.

Headwaters Fiddle Camp focuses on learning tunes, songwriting, improv and playing by ear as well as other aspects of traditional fiddle music. This year participants can expect to learn the basics of Ottawa Valley step dance, how to build their own tin whistle or bodhran (Irish hand drum) and chording.

The camp will also feature activities exploring the history of fiddle music in Bemidji and northern Minnesota and will get a chance to take a field trip to the Beltrami County History Museum and jam at the waterfront.

The cost to attend is $100 per participant. Headwaters offers several scholarship and grant options for all of its youth programming in an effort to make its programming accessible for all.

Registration and full payment are due June 21. Register and find out more at HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

Headwaters Fiddle Camp is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

