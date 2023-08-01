Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Headwaters Music and Arts to hold summer choir camp

Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold a youth choir camp from Aug. 7-11 at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

082022.N.BP.HEADWATERS 2.jpg
Headwaters Music and Arts is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:07 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold a youth choir camp from Aug. 7-11 at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The program is geared toward youth ages 8-18 who love to sing. This summer day camp, led by vocal instructors Annalise Aakhus and NikkiLee Nolden, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 7-11.

"Participants will find camaraderie with other young singers while learning new skills such as harmonizing two-part melodies, counting, reading music and learning proper breathing and open singing techniques," a release said.

Family, friends and community members are invited to a final performance at noon on Friday, Aug. 11.

The cost to attend is $200 per participant. Headwaters offers several scholarship and grant options for all of its youth programming in an effort to make its programming accessible for all, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full payment is due on the registration deadline, Aug. 2. To learn more or register, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Paul Reubens 2016
National
Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
23h ago
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times
041523.N.BP.STORYSLAM 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center presents 'Close to the Edge' StorySLAM event
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Exterior view of windowed storefront on leafy city street. A logo for Frost River, with image of an antlered moose, is etched in the windows.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth company sues Lucasfilm over 'Indiana Jones' ad
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
3d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
3d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
scarlet-tanager-8071232.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds
3d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek