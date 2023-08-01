Headwaters Music and Arts to hold summer choir camp

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold a youth choir camp from Aug. 7-11 at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The program is geared toward youth ages 8-18 who love to sing. This summer day camp, led by vocal instructors Annalise Aakhus and NikkiLee Nolden, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 7-11.

"Participants will find camaraderie with other young singers while learning new skills such as harmonizing two-part melodies, counting, reading music and learning proper breathing and open singing techniques," a release said.

Family, friends and community members are invited to a final performance at noon on Friday, Aug. 11.

The cost to attend is $200 per participant. Headwaters offers several scholarship and grant options for all of its youth programming in an effort to make its programming accessible for all, the release said.

Full payment is due on the registration deadline, Aug. 2. To learn more or register, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.