Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Headwaters Music and Arts offers summer youth pottery classes

Headwaters Music and Arts will offer a weekly summer pottery program for youth from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 6 through Aug. 15, at Headwaters Pottery Studio, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Summer youth pottery will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 6 through Aug. 15, at Headwaters Music and Arts.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:16 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will offer a weekly summer pottery program for youth from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 6 through Aug. 15, at Headwaters Pottery Studio, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The class will be an introduction to clay skills for youth in grades 2-12. All skill levels can take part in this fun and supervised open pottery experience for youth led by longtime Headwaters pottery instructor Tom Daly.

Participants will get the opportunity to learn clay techniques, receive an introduction to wheel throwing, and practice using coil, slab, and pinch methods to make clay creations, a release said.

Students will learn paint and glaze techniques as they complete various projects to bring home all while making friends at Headwaters Pottery Studio.

The cost to attend Summer Youth Pottery is $180 with all supplies provided.

Registration and full payment are due by Friday, June 2. Headwaters offers several scholarship and grant options for all of its youth programming to ensure accessibility for all.

For more information, visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

