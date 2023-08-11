Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Headwaters Art Camp set for Aug. 21-25

Registration is now open for Headwaters Art Camp program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 21-25, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

082022.N.BP.HEADWATERS 2.jpg
Headwaters Music and Arts is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

Art Camp is a week-long day camp for children ages 9-16. Participants will be divided into two groups based on age but will have many chances to mingle with campers of all ages throughout the week, a release said.

"Registered participants will find themselves immersed in a fast-paced program riffing on the theme of Take Flight," the release said. "Art campers will learn about a wide variety of art media from talented area artists. They will have a chance to spread their creative wings with a range of exciting art experiences while creating new connections with other young creatives."

The program will conclude on Friday, Aug. 25, with an informal art show for friends and family. All materials will be provided, however, participants should plan to bring a bagged lunch each day.

The cost to attend is $200 per participant. Headwaters offers several scholarship and grant options for all of its youth programming in an effort to make its programming accessible for all.

Registration deadline and full payment are due Aug. 16. To register or learn more, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

