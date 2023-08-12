Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Headwaters announces Music Dedication Scholarship winners

Headwaters Music and Arts recently announced Jace Kar, Lucy Karpinski and Benjamin Fischer as the recipients of Headwaters Music Dedication Scholarship.

082022.N.BP.HEADWATERS 2.jpg
Headwaters Music and Arts is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

The winners were selected from a pool of applicants based on demonstrated interest and personal investment in music lessons, a release said. Each of the selected recipients received a $300 scholarship to be applied to one-on-one music lessons at Headwaters during the 2023-24 program year.

"As an independent non-profit organization, Headwaters Music and Arts strives to create an environment in which the arts and arts education is accessible to all," the release said. "They offer several scholarship options for youth who take part in their programming. The Headwaters Scholarship Program aims to remove barriers for youth programming and make creative offerings accessible to all."

The Headwaters Scholarship Program is made possible by individual contributors, Minnesota State Arts Board, Region 2 Arts Council and Bemidji Area Arts Endowment.

