'Greater Tuna' 2-person comedy opens July 14 at Bemidji's Chief Theater

BEMIDJI — When director Trevor Belt was assembling the cast for the Paul Bunyan Playhouse production of “Greater Tuna,” he recruited two of the funniest men he could think of.

Bob Wearing and Billy Gleason make up the entire cast of “Greater Tuna,” which opens a two-week run at the Chief Theater on Friday, July 14. It’s a comedy about the third smallest town in Texas, where the Lions Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies.

The eclectic band of citizens that make up this town are portrayed by only two performers, making this satire on life in rural America even more delightful as they depict all of the inhabitants of Tuna — men, women, children and animals. The actors must change parts at breakneck speed and use inventive voicework.

“It’s a classic funny show,” said Belt, who is director of theater and assistant professor at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. “The play is kind of a critique of the social and the political views of conservative Texas in 1981.”

Wearing, a professional actor from the Kansas City area, has worked with Belt on several productions.

“He’s one of the funniest guys I know,” Belt said. “He’s a true professional. When they hired me here, I wanted to give Bob a call and see if he would do it. I’m grateful he could be a part of it.”

Bob Wearing, in front, and Billy Gleason rehearse a scene from the Paul Bunyan Playhouse production of "Greater Tuna," which opens Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Chief Theater in Bemidji. Contributed / Trevor Belt

Belt met Gleason at Minnesota State University Mankato, where the former was doing graduate work and the latter was completing his undergraduate degree. Belt had a chance to direct Gleason in a few plays at Mankato.

“I was impressed by his professionalism,” Belt said.

Gleason, originally from Mendota Heights, still lives in the Twin Cities. Belt said Gleason has not acted since the onset of Covid, and “Greater Tuna” is his first role since the pandemic.

Belt said working with a cast of two, especially seasoned actors like Wearing and Gleason, allows for a lot of individual work.

“We can really get into the nitty-gritty of intentions and back story,” Belt said. “These two gentlemen are true professionals, so you don’t have to worry about the basics. You can dig deeper into things, and have a more flushed-out production.”

“Greater Tuna” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Subsequent performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 15, 20, 21 and 22; and at 2 p.m. on July 16 and 19.

Tickets are available online at thechieftheater.com or at the Chief Theater box office. Prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Handling fees may apply.