'Godspell' opens June 30 at Bemidji's Chief Theater

BEMIDJI — Themes of love and forgiveness will be in play when the Paul Bunyan Playhouse opens its next production, “Godspell,” on Friday, June 30, at the Chief Theater.

“It tells the story of Jesus through the parables that are in the script,” said director Jim Williams. “It’s not set in any specific time. It’s very eclectic and theatrical. It’s more or less a family show, so it’s good for youngsters to be introduced to musicals and theater.”

Musical director Dan Will plays keyboard and is joined by Dan Nelson on guitar, Aaron Schnackenberg on bass and Greg Gaston on percussion.

“Godspell” is composed by Stephen Schwartz, who also composed music for “Wicked” and “Pippin.” Its best-known song is “Day by Day,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard pop singles chart in 1972.

“Stephen Schwartz approaches this musically in sort of a pop style,” Williams said. “It’s pretty upbeat.”

The 10-member cast includes Evan Schmit as Jesus and Sam Ross in a dual role as John the Baptist and Judas. The other eight actors play non-Biblical characters who sing and act out the parables.

“Godspell” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30. Subsequent performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 1, 6, 7 and 8; at 3:30 p.m. on July 2; and at 2 p.m. on July 5.

Tickets are available online at thechieftheater.com or at the Chief Theater box office. Prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Handling fees may apply.