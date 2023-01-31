6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
First Friday Open House set for Feb. 3 at Gallery North

Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House to meet showcase artists from the Northern Artist Association from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 11:18 AM
The Northern Artist Association was established in 1972 as a nonprofit organization to encourage growth among beginning as well as more advanced artists, a release said.

Members meet at the Bemidji Eagles Club from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays to paint and monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of each month from September through May. New members are always welcome and dues are $10 per year, the release said.

Also featured is Gallery North’s “Junior Artists Program.” Attendees can visit with students from Bemidji Middle School and view the work completed in art classes under the direction of their teacher Kate Toriseva during the open house.

For more information, contact (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
