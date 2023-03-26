99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery North to host artist showcase open house

Gallery North will hold an open house reception for Showcase Artist Charles Alberti from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:07 AM

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold an open house reception for Showcase Artist Charles Alberti from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The title of the exhibit is “Linear Expressions.” Alberti earned his BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1969 and has had shows in New York, Chicago, California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the states and abroad, a release said.

Also showcased is Gallery North’s “Junior Artists Program.” Visit with students from Red Lake High School and view the work completed in art classes under the direction of their teacher Patrick Desjarlait during the open house.

Attendees can discuss ways to showcase artwork of their own, the showcase space is open to artists of any medium, whether they are a beginner or more experienced, the release said.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
032223.N.BP.EDGEOFBREATH.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center to present 'A Place on the Edge of Breath' documentary
March 26, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032223.N.BP.ASSEMBLAGE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center to host assemblage class
March 22, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Watermark cover_3Q7A7057.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The making of an exhibit: A look behind the scenes of Watermark's exhibit process from start to finish
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to inBemidji
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Parent Aware logo.jpg
Community
Parent Aware seeks applicants for Parent Aware Cohort
March 24, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032523.N.BP.WILSONKEEZER.jpg
Local
Deer River man sentenced to 9 years in prison for shooting at pedestrians, cars
March 24, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
College
Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31
March 24, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report