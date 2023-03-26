Gallery North to host artist showcase open house

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold an open house reception for Showcase Artist Charles Alberti from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The title of the exhibit is “Linear Expressions.” Alberti earned his BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1969 and has had shows in New York, Chicago, California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the states and abroad, a release said.

Also showcased is Gallery North’s “Junior Artists Program.” Visit with students from Red Lake High School and view the work completed in art classes under the direction of their teacher Patrick Desjarlait during the open house.

Attendees can discuss ways to showcase artwork of their own, the showcase space is open to artists of any medium, whether they are a beginner or more experienced, the release said.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.