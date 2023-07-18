6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gallery North to hold Tall Timbers acrylic painting class July 30

070823.N.BP.TALLTIMBERS.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — Gallery North is set to host a Tall Timbers acrylic painting class from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.

Instructed by Darcy Brambrink, participants of the class will learn an acrylic technique of negative painting to achieve a finished 11" by 14" by 1.5" wrap-around painting.

"Negative painting is a technique that takes thought but can be learned by practice," a release said. "Students will learn to chisel out pines, sculpt and develop color combinations that will make the painting burst with color."

Students will be supplied with canvas and acrylic paints but will need to bring No. 1, 6 and 10 flat brushes and at least one No. 6 flat-angle brush, as well as a hair dryer and a paint shirt. Refreshments will be offered.

The class will last approximately three hours but may run as long as four hours, the release said.

The cost to participate is $80 per person and the class size is limited to six participants. The class is geared toward ages 16 and older.

Students can make their payment to Darcy Brambrink at Gallery North Bemidji in the form of cash or a personal check prior to the class.

To register, stop in at Gallery North or call (218) 444-9813.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
