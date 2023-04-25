Gallery North to hold 'Minnesota Magic' painting class

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Marion Reil will teach an acrylic painting class titled “Minnesota Magic” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The class cost is $60 with all painting materials provided.

Students will learn to paint a 16-by-20-inch scene of male and female cardinals in the trees and learn a variety of methods including the use of negative space, resist and watercolor layering.

Reil has a bachelor's degree in art from Bemidji State University and taught middle school art for 10 years. She works in oils, acrylics and pastels. Her favorite medium is watercolor, the release said.

Pre-registration and payment in advance is required. Cash or Check will be accepted, make checks payable to Marion Reil.

For more information and registration visit gallerynorthbemidji.com or call (218)-444-9813.