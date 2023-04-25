99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery North to hold 'Minnesota Magic' painting class

Gallery North member Marion Reil will teach an acrylic painting class titled “Minnesota Magic” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:52 PM

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Marion Reil will teach an acrylic painting class titled “Minnesota Magic” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The class cost is $60 with all painting materials provided.

Students will learn to paint a 16-by-20-inch scene of male and female cardinals in the trees and learn a variety of methods including the use of negative space, resist and watercolor layering.

Reil has a bachelor's degree in art from Bemidji State University and taught middle school art for 10 years. She works in oils, acrylics and pastels. Her favorite medium is watercolor, the release said.

Pre-registration and payment in advance is required. Cash or Check will be accepted, make checks payable to Marion Reil.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and registration visit gallerynorthbemidji.com or call (218)-444-9813.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
A movie poster for "The Covenant."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Covenant’ personifies the war in Afghanistan
April 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
041523.N.BP.STORYSLAM 7.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center presents 'Into the Slipstream' StorySLAM and workshop
April 25, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2958001+111216.E.PRE_.CommunityBandConcert02web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band has diverse program
April 25, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ice on Wabana Lake
Northland Outdoors
Ice-out by fishing opener? It's going to be close for some northern lakes
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
042623.N.BP.ARIANAWRIGHT 1.jpg
Community
Bemidji's Ariana Wright named America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess
April 24, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
purple-finch-gc8b4bcb89_1920.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Birds go where the food is
April 22, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
042223.OP.BP.COMM.EARTHDAY.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Climate action is a prescription for better health
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Laalitha Surapaneni and Mark Claussen