Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House Jan. 6
Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House featuring Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House featuring Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.
Brambrink is primarily a watercolor artist and loves the sweeping motion and atmospheric calm of watercolors. She is a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society and a native of Laporte, a release said.
Attendees can also view the artwork of students from Laporte Schools under the direction of their teacher Kari Townsdin. Laporte students in seventh grade and 10-12th grade will display 2D and 3D pieces of artwork.
For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.
Bemidji artist Charles Alberti's exhibit “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio” will be featured from Jan. 6 until Feb. 25 at the MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids.
Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently granted $48,218 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to nonprofit organizations in the Bemidji area.
For blues musician Robert Houle III, or Little Bobby, music always ran in the family.