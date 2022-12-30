99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House Jan. 6

Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House featuring Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 08:50 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House featuring Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.

Brambrink is primarily a watercolor artist and loves the sweeping motion and atmospheric calm of watercolors. She is a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society and a native of Laporte, a release said.

Attendees can also view the artwork of students from Laporte Schools under the direction of their teacher Kari Townsdin. Laporte students in seventh grade and 10-12th grade will display 2D and 3D pieces of artwork.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
JanPOSTCARD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji artist Charles Alberti to be featured at MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids
Bemidji artist Charles Alberti's exhibit “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio” will be featured from Jan. 6 until Feb. 25 at the MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids.
December 29, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
April Aylesworth.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Open mic and CoffeeHouse event set at Headwaters
Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open mic and CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 27, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council awards $48,218 in Arts Learning Grants
The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently granted $48,218 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to nonprofit organizations in the Bemidji area.
December 25, 2022 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
122422.N.BP.LITTLEBOBBY - LEAD for web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Little Bobby tops blues charts with 'God Made Me Blue' album release
For blues musician Robert Houle III, or Little Bobby, music always ran in the family.
December 24, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom