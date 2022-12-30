Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House Jan. 6

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House featuring Showcase Artist Darcy Brambrink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.

Brambrink is primarily a watercolor artist and loves the sweeping motion and atmospheric calm of watercolors. She is a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society and a native of Laporte, a release said.

Attendees can also view the artwork of students from Laporte Schools under the direction of their teacher Kari Townsdin. Laporte students in seventh grade and 10-12th grade will display 2D and 3D pieces of artwork.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.