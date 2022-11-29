SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House Dec. 2

Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House reception to meet new Gallery North member and Showcase Artist Chris Tolman from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 29, 2022 02:14 PM
Tolman is a self-taught colored pencil and pastel pencil artist. She said she came across some colored pencil artwork in 2018 and was so impressed and inspired she decided to try drawing again after many years, a release said.

"Chris loved to draw as a child, and thought colored pencils might be the ticket to painting and adding color to her drawings," the release said. "She has been finding ways to learn and improve her skills ever since. Her subject matter is anything related to nature as she loves being outside enjoying the beauty that God has created for us."

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
