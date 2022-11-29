Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House Dec. 2

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House reception to meet new Gallery North member and Showcase Artist Chris Tolman from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Gallery North, 210 Fourth St. NW.

Tolman is a self-taught colored pencil and pastel pencil artist. She said she came across some colored pencil artwork in 2018 and was so impressed and inspired she decided to try drawing again after many years, a release said.

"Chris loved to draw as a child, and thought colored pencils might be the ticket to painting and adding color to her drawings," the release said. "She has been finding ways to learn and improve her skills ever since. Her subject matter is anything related to nature as she loves being outside enjoying the beauty that God has created for us."

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.