Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe event March 21

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

At the event, artist Linda Rother will teach participants to make whimsical bird houses using found objects.

All materials are provided and no experience is required to participate in the project.

Classes are geared toward ages 10 and older. The cost is $10 per activity and no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

