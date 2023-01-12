Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe event Jan. 17
Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.
Artist Darcy Brambrink will teach participants to make a 5-by-7-inch Valentine’s Day card.
"This is your chance to experiment with acrylics and soft pastels to create a finished greeting card with an envelope, ready to be sent to that special person in your life," a release said.
All materials are provided and no experience is required, just come and have fun making art, the release said.
Classes are geared toward ages 10 and older. The cost is $10 per activity and no pre-registration is required.
ADVERTISEMENT
For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.
Beck rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of the band The Yardbirds, before striking out on a solo career that remained active until his most recent tour concluded last November.
A reception for the exhibit Gaa-miinigoowiziyan — "What We Were Given" — will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.
Gallery North member Darcy Brambrink will teach a gouache and soft pastel class from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.