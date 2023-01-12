Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe event Jan. 17

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Artist Darcy Brambrink will teach participants to make a 5-by-7-inch Valentine’s Day card.

"This is your chance to experiment with acrylics and soft pastels to create a finished greeting card with an envelope, ready to be sent to that special person in your life," a release said.

All materials are provided and no experience is required, just come and have fun making art, the release said.

Classes are geared toward ages 10 and older. The cost is $10 per activity and no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.