Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe event Dec. 20

BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

At the event, artist Les Sanders will teach participants how to make a birch ornament using woodburning methods. There are lots of patterns to choose from and all materials are provided, a release said.

The class is geared toward ages 10 and older. The cost is $10 per activity and no pre-registration is required. Creative Cafe activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.