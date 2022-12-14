SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe event Dec. 20

Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 14, 2022 01:30 PM
BEMIDJI — Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

At the event, artist Les Sanders will teach participants how to make a birch ornament using woodburning methods. There are lots of patterns to choose from and all materials are provided, a release said.

The class is geared toward ages 10 and older. The cost is $10 per activity and no pre-registration is required. Creative Cafe activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

