Gallery North to hold abstract paintings class July 8

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Gallery North is set to hold a "Creating Fantasy Creatures from Abstract Paintings" class from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Participants will learn to "pull out" forms and creatures from abstract paintings, a release said. Instructor Charles Alberti will illustrate ideas from some of his older paintings using acrylic paints and acrylic paint markers.

Alberti, professor emeritus from Bemidji State University, is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Each student will complete two paintings of their own creativity. Participants can also bring older abstract paintings to experiment with using the ideas from this class.

The cost to participate is $60 and all materials will be provided. The class is limited to eight students.

To register or learn more, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

