Gallery North seeking artists for Summer Sampler Season

Gallery North recently announced its first-ever Summer Sampler Season, a program that will feature artists' work at the gallery through September.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:27 PM

Gallery North is inviting artists who have never shown at the gallery to display and sell their work for the summer.

2D artists will be limited to displaying two works of art at a time, with a size limit of 20 by 16 inches. JPEG images and a description of the medium and size of the artwork can be submitted by emailing deedeeminn@yahoo.com.

3D artists will also be limited to two works of art displayed at a time. Artists can stop in at Gallery North to show samples of their 3D artwork during regular business hours. Pieces sent by artists will be juried.

All artists selling at the gallery are required to fill out a W-9 for IRS reporting purposes. Gallery North will keep 20% of the price on sold items.

The Summer Sampler Season will run through September. There is no deadline but space is limited so artists are welcome to participate as space allows. To learn more, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

