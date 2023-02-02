99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Free concert series to feature Davina and the Vagabonds on Feb. 10

This is the second season of monthly free "Live from the Historic Chief Theater" concerts.

Historic Chief Theater
The Historic Chief Theatre is located at 314 Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 02, 2023 11:30 AM
BEMIDJI — KAXE/KBXE's concert series, in collaboration with downtown Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theatre, will present a performance by Davina and the Vagabonds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

This is the second season of monthly free "Live from the Historic Chief Theater" concerts. The ticket office and lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. and the theater doors will open at 7.

Seating will be first-come, first-served. There will be no admission charge, but donations to KAXE are welcome. Brigid’s Pub will be on-site with beverages available for purchase.

Billed as Minnesota's finest jazz and blues musicians, Davina and The Vagabonds have traveled the world spreading their music at concerts and festivals.

"Live from the Historic Chief Theater" will continue on Friday, March 24, with Wild Horses, a band from Grand Rapids, Minn.

KAXE/KBXE is an independent, listener-supported, nonprofit and NPR affiliate.

