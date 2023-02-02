Free concert series to feature Davina and the Vagabonds on Feb. 10

BEMIDJI — KAXE/KBXE's concert series, in collaboration with downtown Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theatre, will present a performance by Davina and the Vagabonds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

This is the second season of monthly free "Live from the Historic Chief Theater" concerts. The ticket office and lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. and the theater doors will open at 7.

Seating will be first-come, first-served. There will be no admission charge, but donations to KAXE are welcome. Brigid’s Pub will be on-site with beverages available for purchase.

Billed as Minnesota's finest jazz and blues musicians, Davina and The Vagabonds have traveled the world spreading their music at concerts and festivals.

"Live from the Historic Chief Theater" will continue on Friday, March 24, with Wild Horses, a band from Grand Rapids, Minn.

KAXE/KBXE is an independent, listener-supported, nonprofit and NPR affiliate.