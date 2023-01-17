STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family Enrichment ceramics class set for Jan. 23

A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Mt. Zion Church is located at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 17, 2023 03:17 PM
BEMIDJI — A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

The event will include basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine. Classes are for those ages 12 and older. Classes are limited to 10 students, registration is required.

For more information, contact (218) 556-3521.

