99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Exhibit celebrating women in art now on display at Watermark Art Center

An exhibit celebrating female art collections and their contributions to the art world will be on display through May 19 in the Harlow | Kleven Gallery at Watermark Art Center.

Watermark Art Center
Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave N. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 09:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — An exhibit celebrating female art collections and their contributions to the art world will be on display through May 19 in the Harlow | Kleven Gallery at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Women have been part of the history of art for generations. But women have never been accepted and valued the same as male artists. In the 17th and 18th centuries, historical paintings were the most elevated and lucrative art category," a release said. "Those women who achieved the highest acclaim were those educated in the finest art schools and had a mastery of human anatomy.

"In general, however, most women were not admitted to prestigious art schools, and if women were accepted to these art schools, they were not permitted to attend figure classes. It was believed that looking at the nude male body was dangerous to the mores of a proper young lady."

Margaret Harlow and Lillie Kleven, Bemidji State University alumnae, have collected works by some of the finest artists in the world of ceramics and printmaking. This work is retained in collections curated by BSU as "teaching collections." BSU provides rotating exhibits featuring work exclusively from these two prominent collections in the Harlow | Kleven Gallery at Watermark.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. For detailed event and exhibit information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Related Topics: WATERMARK ART CENTER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
DSC00722 edit.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters to hold 'Love, Peace, Instructor Showcase' Feb. 11
Headwaters Music and Arts will celebrate the talents of its instructors during the annual instructor showcase set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
February 03, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Free concert series to feature Davina and the Vagabonds on Feb. 10
This is the second season of monthly free "Live from the Historic Chief Theater" concerts.
February 02, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
ENTER-MUS-GRAMMYS-STORYLINES-1-LA
Minnesota
Beyonce to perform in Minneapolis in first tour in nearly seven years
The Minneapolis show is the 20th stop of the 41-show tour of her "Renaissance World Tour," bringing a live taste of her latest album to 40 cities in North America and Europe.
February 01, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watercolor Valentine's Day card-making class set for Feb. 6
A Family Enrichment Class on making a watercolor Valentine is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.
February 01, 2023 08:25 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report