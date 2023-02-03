Exhibit celebrating women in art now on display at Watermark Art Center

BEMIDJI — An exhibit celebrating female art collections and their contributions to the art world will be on display through May 19 in the Harlow | Kleven Gallery at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Women have been part of the history of art for generations. But women have never been accepted and valued the same as male artists. In the 17th and 18th centuries, historical paintings were the most elevated and lucrative art category," a release said. "Those women who achieved the highest acclaim were those educated in the finest art schools and had a mastery of human anatomy.

"In general, however, most women were not admitted to prestigious art schools, and if women were accepted to these art schools, they were not permitted to attend figure classes. It was believed that looking at the nude male body was dangerous to the mores of a proper young lady."

Margaret Harlow and Lillie Kleven, Bemidji State University alumnae, have collected works by some of the finest artists in the world of ceramics and printmaking. This work is retained in collections curated by BSU as "teaching collections." BSU provides rotating exhibits featuring work exclusively from these two prominent collections in the Harlow | Kleven Gallery at Watermark.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. For detailed event and exhibit information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.