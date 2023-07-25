'Elf: The Musical' opens July 26 at Bemidji's Chief Theater

BEMIDJI — Christmas is coming early to Bemidji this year. The Paul Bunyan Playhouse concludes its 2023 season with “Elf: The Musical” starting Wednesday, July 26, at the Chief Theater.

“We are encouraging patrons to wear holiday apparel to celebrate Christmas in July (and early August) with us,” said company manager Heather Williams Williams.

“Elf” is the story of Buddy, who discovers he is really a human raised as an elf, and makes the journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father. Buddy is played by Calum Sullivan, a veteran Twin Cities actor.

Paul Bunyan Playhouse members rehearse a scene from their upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical” set to open on Wednesday, July 26, at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“We had to find a tall person for the part,” said director Jim Williams. “Our ‘Buddy’ is 6-foot-2, so compared to all the others he sticks out.”

The cast includes two area actors. Jill Thompson-Bakken of Bagley plays Buddy’s stepmother, Emily Hobbs. Benjamin Schoneck, a Bemidji High School student, plays her son, Michael. Thompson-Bakken and Schoneck sing two duets together, "I'll Believe In You" and "There Is A Santa Claus."

Paul Bunyan Playhouse members, from left, Benjamin Schoneck as “Michael,” Emma Inga as “Deb,” Jill Thompson-Bakken as “Emily Hobbs,” Ross Young as “Walter,” and Calum Sullivan as “Buddy” rehearse a scene from their upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical” set to open on Wednesday, July 26, at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Jim Williams said “Elf” features a cast of 19.

“It’s a fun show to do,” he said. “There’s lots of music and dancing in it, just typical of our end-of-the-season show. We always pick a musical with a large cast. Sometimes we regret it because we have so much scenery going on.”

He credited scenic designer Philip Hoks for his work on the set.

“Phil really outdid himself,” Williams said. “When you walk in the theater you just go ‘Wow.’ It’s a very big, Christmas-y set.”

Martina Mayotte is the musical director and plays keyboard along with Luke Bastian. Greg Gaston on percussion and Pat Riley on bass complete the band.

After seven seasons with the Paul Bunyan Playhouse, Jim and Heather Williams will step down in their roles and enjoy summers at their home in Winona, Minn. Both are on the faculty at Winona State University.

“It’s time,” Jim said. “I don’t remember the last time we spent a summer at our house. It’s a three-month ordeal, and I say that affectionately. Once we leave here we have about a week and a half until school starts. It’s just a madhouse.”

“Elf: The Musical” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on July 26-29 and Aug. 3-5, and at 2 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 2. Tickets are available online at thechieftheater.com or at the Chief Theater box office.

Paul Bunyan Playhouse members Noah Johnson as “Santa” and Calum Sullivan as “Buddy” rehearse a scene from their upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical” set to open on Wednesday, July 26, at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Paul Bunyan Playhouse members, from left, Ross Young as “Walter,” Jill Thompson-Bakken as “Emily Hobbs” and Benjamin Schoneck as “Michael” rehearse a scene from their upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical” set to open on Wednesday, July 26, at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

