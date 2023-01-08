99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Darcy Brambrink to teach watercolor class at Gallery North

Gallery North member Darcy Brambrink will teach a gouache and soft pastel class from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 08, 2023 10:41 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Darcy Brambrink will teach a gouache and soft pastel class from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Brambrink, a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society and Laporte native, is primarily a watercolor artist and loves the sweeping motion and atmospheric calm of watercolors, a release said.

The cost is $65 and includes all the materials needed to create a 9-by-12-inch painting. Class participants will be able to have their art mounted with a mat and backboard for an additional cost of $7 after class if they choose to do so.

A 20-minute break will be available with a light snack and beverage. The class is limited to six participants. Pre-registration and payment in advance are required. Cash or checks will be accepted — make checks payable to Darcy Brambrink.

Pick up an information sheet and register at Gallery North or contact (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Related Topics: EVENTSARTTHINGS TO DO
What to read next
ENTER-12-GREATEST-NEW-JERSEY-CONCERTS-7-NJA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in November
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt to perform at Headwaters Music and Arts
Headwaters Music and Arts will host Annie Humphrey in concert with David Huckfelt at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
January 05, 2023 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts seeks applications for Individual Artist Grants
The Region 2 Arts Council is offering Individual Artist Grants to provide financial assistance to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist.
January 03, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Family Enrichment ceramics class set for Jan. 9
A Family Enrichment class focused on ceramics will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.
January 02, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report