Darcy Brambrink to teach watercolor class at Gallery North

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Darcy Brambrink will teach a gouache and soft pastel class from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Brambrink, a member of the Minnesota Watercolor Society and Laporte native, is primarily a watercolor artist and loves the sweeping motion and atmospheric calm of watercolors, a release said.

The cost is $65 and includes all the materials needed to create a 9-by-12-inch painting. Class participants will be able to have their art mounted with a mat and backboard for an additional cost of $7 after class if they choose to do so.

A 20-minute break will be available with a light snack and beverage. The class is limited to six participants. Pre-registration and payment in advance are required. Cash or checks will be accepted — make checks payable to Darcy Brambrink.

Pick up an information sheet and register at Gallery North or contact (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.